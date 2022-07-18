Storm Chances Remain High Monday in South Florida Before Dry Weather Returns

South Florida will experience another day of higher storm chances to start the work week before getting some relief from the recent rain.

Look for a few showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon Monday. The coast will clear out first with the western suburbs holding onto the rain a little longer.

Humidity is sky high, so these afternoon low 90s will feel more like 100+ degrees.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Look for much lower rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as highs remain in the low 90s. Thunderstorms work their way back into the forecast by the weekend.