Storm Chances Remain High Monday in South Florida Before Dry Weather Returns

Humidity is sky high, so these afternoon low 90s will feel more like 100+ degrees

South Florida will experience another day of higher storm chances to start the work week before getting some relief from the recent rain.

Look for a few showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon Monday. The coast will clear out first with the western suburbs holding onto the rain a little longer.

Look for much lower rain chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as highs remain in the low 90s. Thunderstorms work their way back into the forecast by the weekend. 

