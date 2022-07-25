Storm Chances Remain High Monday in South Florida Before Lowering in Coming Days

South Florida will be dodging rain to start the work week before drying out across the area in the coming days.

You'll notice a breeze on your Monday along with scattered showers too, although mainly during the first half of the day. The same breeze will keep rip currents in the forecast as well.

Rain chances pick up overnight and into Tuesday with easily half of us seeing the rain. Make some indoor plans as conditions could get a little soggy.

We work right back into a relatively dry pattern Wednesday and into the weekend with a 10-20% chance of rain - definitely on the low side for rainy season.

