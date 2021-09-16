Storm Chances Remain High Thursday Across South Florida Before Drier Weekend

It might not be much of a chance, but South Florida could see some relief from the rain just in time for the upcoming weekend.

Grab the sunglasses and the umbrella Thursday and look for sunshine to start with storms to wrapping up the day as highs hit about 90.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

This pattern will continue right into the weekend with a little less than half of us getting wet each day. Highs will range from 90 to 91 degrees so take advantage each morning.

It looks like we'll be tracking scattered showers and storms into early next week too with a little more of a beach breeze. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.