Storm Chances Remain High Thursday Across South Florida

The wet weather sticks around South Florida on Thursday and does not appear to be going anywhere in the coming days.

Our unstable pattern continues and that means more rain for your Thursday. Storms will be isolated early with most of the action starting by midday and continuing into the afternoon.

Considering the ground is already saturated from recent heavy rain, it won't take much to get some flooding going again. Storm chances will come in around 60 percent with highs topping out around 90.

Rain chances remain elevated into the weekend, but you may notice a subtle change. The best chances for rain will be during the first half of the day with drier skies, hopefully, each afternoon.

Long range models call for a drying trend late this weekend and especially into early next week. Highs will push back into the low 90s with about a 40 percent chance of rain.