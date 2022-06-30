Storm Chances Remain High Thursday in South Florida Before Weekend Relief

People across South Florida will still need that umbrella Thursday with storm chances remaining high, but relief from the wet weather could come this weekend.

Be on the lookout for scattered showers and storms on your Thursday with roughly half of us getting wet. Rain chances will be spotty during the morning and then begin to pick up by lunchtime. The storms should start pushing west and be well inland from the coast as we go through the afternoon.

The other story of the day is the humidity. It's sky high, so when you combine it with highs in the low-90s, you get feels like temperatures above 100. Take it easy this afternoon if you can.

Models are hinting at slightly lower rain chances as we go into the 4th of July weekend. The best rain chances will occur through midday, with the action pushing west of us by late afternoon. Highs will remain around 90.

Rain chances stay below 50% to start our new week with the next rain surge coming by the middle of next week. This surge is related to a tropical wave in the central Atlantic. Development chances are low at this time.