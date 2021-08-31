Storm Chances Remain High Tuesday Across South Florida Before Slight Drop

South Florida residents and tourists will need to keep their umbrellas handy Tuesday as rain chances remain high to end the month of August.

A typical summer day is on tap for South Florida as highs will reach the low 90s and feel like mid to upper 90s. Rain becoming scattered this afternoon with a 50% chance of rain.

This typical summer patter lasts through the extended period. Highs also end up in the low 90s through this upcoming weekend.

The tropics are very active but South Florida does not look to be impacted by any systems at this time. Tropical Storm Kate is a poorly organized system which does not pose any threat to land over the extended period.

An area of low pressure in the Caribbean sea has a low chance of developing in the next 5 days while an area off the coast of Africa now has a good chance to be our next tropical depression within 48 hours.