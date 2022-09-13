Storm Chances Remain High Tuesday Across South Florida, Expected to Rise Later in Week

The calendar may say September, but South Florida seems caught in the middle of a rain pattern that makes it feel more like the summer.

Light winds are bringing 70s to much of interior South Florida early on Tuesday, but these same light winds will keep the storms around a bit more Tuesday afternoon. Look for thunderstorms to develop near or right after lunch with more than half of us getting in on the act.

Light steering winds could allow some of these storms to linger over the same areas. We could see spotty flooding just like Monday afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 90s with feels like numbers well above 100.

We stay in this unsettled pattern for the next few days with storm chances rising to 70 percent Wednesday and Thursday.

Storm chances dip a bit this weekend, down to about 40 percent or so. Highs will come in close to typical values, topping out in the low 90s.