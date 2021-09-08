first alert weather

Storm Chances Remain High Wednesday, End of Work Week Across South Florida

Our driest day out of the next seven will come on Saturday

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

South Florida will not see much of a break from the recent wet weather to end the work week, but some relief could be in store just in time for the weekend.

It will be more in the way of afternoon storms for Wednesday as highs top out in the low 90s. In fact, look for a couple more days of this before rain chances dip late this week and weekend.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Our driest day out of the next seven will come on Saturday. It's been a good week and a half since we've seen a dry day in Miami. Highs will stay locked into the low 90s throughout.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 to Know: How BSO Deputy Saw 9/11 Take His Life in New Direction

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Robbers Steal Car After Holding Man at Gunpoint at SW Miami-Dade Gas Station

Rain chances will rise once again early next week with the best chances coming during the first half of the day.

This combined with an east breeze may keep highs just a touch below 90.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us