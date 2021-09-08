Storm Chances Remain High Wednesday, End of Work Week Across South Florida

South Florida will not see much of a break from the recent wet weather to end the work week, but some relief could be in store just in time for the weekend.

It will be more in the way of afternoon storms for Wednesday as highs top out in the low 90s. In fact, look for a couple more days of this before rain chances dip late this week and weekend.

Our driest day out of the next seven will come on Saturday. It's been a good week and a half since we've seen a dry day in Miami. Highs will stay locked into the low 90s throughout.

Rain chances will rise once again early next week with the best chances coming during the first half of the day.

This combined with an east breeze may keep highs just a touch below 90.