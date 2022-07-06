Storm Chances Remain High Wednesday in South Florida Before Dropping by Weekend

South Florida will need those umbrellas for another day before getting some relief from the rain that has impacted parts of the area.

A warm and muggy start to Wednesday morning with a few showers impacting the East Coast metro areas. Widely scattered to scattered showers and storms are possible through early afternoon before most activity pushes west.

Rain chances are decreasing Thursday with isolated showers focused for the first half of the day.

By the end of the work week, scattered showers and storms take hold of the weather pattern just in time for the weekend. Highs will reach the 90s each afternoon.

The tropics remain quiet with no development expected over the next 5 days.