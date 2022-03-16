Storm Chances Remain Wednesday in South Florida Before Drier Weather Arrives

South Florida will see another day of dodging raindrops before some relief arrives in the form of drier weather across the area.

Look for a mild and muggy start to your Wednesday, followed by scattered afternoon storms. Close to half of us could see the rain and an isolated strong storm is possible.

Highs will push into the mid-80s with feels like temperatures above 90. We are looking for a few lingering showers and a storm into Thursday, but we are moving in the right direction as rain chances drop a bit.

The temperatures won't be dropping as highs are once again expected to sit in the mid-80s.

Rain chances will continue to drop Friday into Saturday with only isolated activity expected. Temperatures will continue to rise however with mid to upper 80s expected. A weak system could spread a few more showers and a storm our way Sunday, but overall the forecast looks pretty tame Friday through the weekend.

