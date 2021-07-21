Storm Chances Rise Slightly Wednesday Across South Florida

You may need that umbrella for at least one more day across South Florida with shower and storm chances increasing Wednesday.

Our weather looks calm to start the day with a stormier finish. We don't expect organized severe weather, but some storms could produce localized flooding.

It'll be warm and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances take a little dip Thursday before ramping back up as we hit the weekend. Highs will be right around the norm for this time of the year, topping out in the low 90s.

It's a little early, but Saturday appears to be the wettest day this weekend. The positive spin? The mornings look dry this weekend.