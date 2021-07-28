Storm Chances, Temperatures Increase Wednesday Across South Florida

While South Florida could be dodging even more raindrops Wednesday, the forecast does call for a much better looking weekend across the area.

We are looking at a classic afternoon stormy pattern for your Wednesday as temperatures soar into the low to mid-90s. Feels like temperatures will easily eclipse 100 degrees.

Don't expect much of a breeze either, so please don't overdo it this afternoon. We are looking at a very similar pattern into Thursday.

Friday and into the weekend, expect slightly lower rain chances as highs drift just above 90 degrees.

A subtle southeast breeze may offer up more in the way of morning showers, but you get rewarded with a drier afternoons.