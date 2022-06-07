Storms Across South Florida for Tuesday, Remainder of Work Week

South Florida is in the beginning of the rainy season with storms sticking around in the First Alert forecast for the rest of the work week.

Storms continue to linger across south Miami-Dade Tuesday morning. Doppler estimates show 4-6” of rain in spots like Homestead and points east. We are locked into this muggy and unsettled pattern with roughly 50-60% of us seeing showers and storms each day this week.

The bulk of the action looks to be focused more each afternoon, but pockets of heavy rain could occur in some spots each morning.

Highs will be right around average for this time of the year, topping out in the upper 80s each day.

There are some indications that storm coverage may decrease a bit by the end of the weekend and early next week.