Storms Chances, Temps Increase Starting Monday Across South Florida

The new work week in South Florida will bring with it an increased chance of both storms and a rise in temperatures across the area.

The area is stuck in an east flow and that keeps mornings quite warm and humid. Feels like temperatures were already well into the mid-90s early Monday.

Expect scattered showers and storms through early afternoon with lingering storms possible well west. Highs will top out in the low 90s, spot on average for this time of the year. Look for this pattern to continue this week.

An area of low pressure, roughly 400 miles to the southeast of the Leeward Islands, bears watching. There are some indications this low could develop over the next few days as it continues to head west.

NBC 6's Adam Berg has the latest on two waves that could become named systems in the coming days.

It's way too early to talk about intensity and the exact track as it is still early in the game. In the meantime, those with interests in the Caribbean should continue to monitor this system.