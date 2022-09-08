Storms Continue Across South Florida Thursday With Record Temps Likely

South Florida is in for a combination of afternoon storms and the chance of record temperatures Thursday and into the weekend.

With winds from the southwest on your Thursday, look for another scorcher as highs push into the mid-90s. Scattered storms are expected near or after lunch with more than half of us seeing the rain.

If the rain delays until mid-afternoon, we could be looking at possible records again. The current record for Miami and Fort Lauderdale sits at 97 degrees for this date. Friday looks similar.

Winds will shift to the southeast this weekend and that may begin to push our storms more inland each afternoon. The beach breeze will also lower our temperatures just a little. Low 90s for highs.