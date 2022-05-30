Flood Advisory for Part of Miami-Dade: Open App for First Alert Doppler 6000

first alert weather

Rain chances will remain high over the next few days and then we dial it back a bit later this week

It likely won't be a Memorial Day holiday to remember across South Florida with showers and storms bringing the threat of potential flooding.

A flood advisory is in effect for the northeast portion of Miami-Dade County until 9 a.m. The atmosphere is charged and it looks like we will see one, maybe two rounds of showers and storms on your Memorial Day. Heavy rain and localized flooding look to be the impacts here.

Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

Highs will push into the mid to upper 80s each day, typical for this time of the year.

