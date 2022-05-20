Storms Dropping Massive Rainfall Across South Florida Friday Before Drier Weekend

South Florida could be in store for quite the pleasant weekend - but before that comes a day of showers and storms that will be anything but pleasant for some.

After a burst of thunderstorms dropped two to three inches of rain early Friday, we are getting a much needed break in the action. It won't take long for the next round, however.

We are dealing with deep moisture and all we need is some daytime heating to get the next burst. Midday and afternoon storms look likely across Miami-Dade and Broward as highs push into the mid to upper 80s.

Some flooding is certainly possible yet again. The Keys look to be off the hook this time around.

Conditions calm down just in time for the weekend as rain chances will be no higher than 20-30%. Afternoon numbers will be in the upper 80s with a beach breeze.