Storms Remain Wednesday Across South Florida Before Hot Temps Return

South Florida will go from dodging raindrops Wednesday across the area to looking for shade with temperatures skyrocketing in time for the weekend.

We are looking at a mostly sunny start to you Wednesday, followed by a few storms after lunch. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances will dip further as we go late week and into the weekend. Winds will also turn more to the south and southwest and that will bring the heat. Afternoon highs will likely push north of 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

We could see a couple more storms on Sunday, but it doesn't look like a big impact as of right now.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Believe it or not, we will usher in another front early next week. Rain chances look highest Monday with a few showers possible Tuesday as well. Highs will dip to the mid-80s. Let's enjoy it as we won't see too many more fronts as we head through May.