Storms Return Sunday in South Florida Ahead of Ian's Potential Impacts on State

While all eyes in northern and central Florida are on what is now Tropical Storm Ian, South Florida will see its storm chances rise starting Sunday and remaining high for much of the work week.

Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon. Highs will reach into the low 90s. The easterly wind will keep storms mainly inland and west.

Monday, outer rain bands from Ian will start working into the area. Heavy downpours and localized urban flooding is likely. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Tropical downpours from this storm will last through Wednesday.

With Ian’s track shifting farther west, the direct impacts to South Florida will be limited. The rain will be the main threat to the area with current forecast rain 2 to 4 inches with spots getting up to 6 inches through Wednesday.

Areas of the Big Bend in northern Florida all the way down to Tampa should remain on alert as this storm is expected to reach a Category 4 strength.