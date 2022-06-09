first alert weather

Storms Stick Around South Florida Through End of Work Week

We are stuck in this stubborn weather pattern featuring morning sunshine and afternoon storms through Saturday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will be dodging raindrops to end the work week and into the start of the weekend as the summer storm season is officially here.

The heavy rain we've seen since late last week is keeping our Flood Watch around through at least midnight. It won't take much rain to get some flooding going again into the afternoon.

We are stuck in this stubborn weather pattern featuring morning sunshine and afternoon storms through Saturday. Highs each day will top out in the upper 80s.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It looks like our pattern begins to shift Sunday and into next week. We will still see scattered afternoon storms Sunday but not quite the same coverage.

Early next week looks even drier. Highs will push back to the 90s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us