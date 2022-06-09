Storms Stick Around South Florida Through End of Work Week

South Florida will be dodging raindrops to end the work week and into the start of the weekend as the summer storm season is officially here.

The heavy rain we've seen since late last week is keeping our Flood Watch around through at least midnight. It won't take much rain to get some flooding going again into the afternoon.

We are stuck in this stubborn weather pattern featuring morning sunshine and afternoon storms through Saturday. Highs each day will top out in the upper 80s.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It looks like our pattern begins to shift Sunday and into next week. We will still see scattered afternoon storms Sunday but not quite the same coverage.

Early next week looks even drier. Highs will push back to the 90s.