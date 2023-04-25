Storms Sticking Around South Florida Tuesday With Wet Weather Continuing Through Week

South Florida will not be able to shake the wet weather Tuesday with showers and storms sticking around across the area.

We are right in the middle of a muggy, unstable weather pattern and this means more showers and thunderstorms for your Tuesday. We are tracking some morning showers and a possible storm, but it looks like the afternoon and early evening will see the lions share of the action.

With any thunderstorm in South Florida, you need to be on the lookout for heavy rain and frequent lightning. These storms could also put down some hail and gusty winds. Temperatures will range from the mid-70s early to low to mid-80s by the afternoon. Look for another active day Wednesday.

We limp out off this pattern by the end of the week as sunnier skies prevail. We lose the widespread storms but gain some heat as afternoon numbers push into the upper 80s with humidity.

A look into the weekend offers continued warm upper 80s with a 30-40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.