Storms, Warm Temps in South Florida Tuesday With Arrival of Latest Front

In the roller coaster of South Florida weather, the area will go back to feeling more like the summer with plenty of rain and high temperatures thanks to the latest front coming through the area.

A front will help trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and will arrive late enough to allow temperatures to once again push into the low 80s.

Humidity will be on the high side too. The front will then stall near the coast, keeping some rain in the forecast into Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The front should dissipate and lift to the north Wednesday into Thursday and this will bring back summer in February for the region. Highs will return to the mid-80s with lows pushing back into the low mid-70s for late week and the weekend.

You'll notice high amounts of humidity and low amounts of rain.