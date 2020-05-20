Stormy Afternoons Across South Florida for Remainder of Work Week

South Florida will look the same for the rest of the work week when it comes to the weather - and that means you will need that umbrella as afternoon storms remain in the forecast

We are locked into this weather pattern where we can expect a dry start to the day followed by a stormy afternoon. Residents and visitors will need to be on the lookout for brief heavy rain and lightning.

Highs will push into the upper-80s and it looks like we hang onto this pattern into Thursday.

Rain chances drop Friday and into the weekend with a noticeable beach breeze too. Highs will still manage to hit the upper-80s, typical for this time of the year.