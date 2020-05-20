Miami-Dade

Stormy Afternoons Across South Florida for Remainder of Work Week

Highs will push into the upper-80s and it looks like we hang onto this pattern into Thursday.

By Adam Berg

South Florida will look the same for the rest of the work week when it comes to the weather - and that means you will need that umbrella as afternoon storms remain in the forecast

We are locked into this weather pattern where we can expect a dry start to the day followed by a stormy afternoon. Residents and visitors will need to be on the lookout for brief heavy rain and lightning.

Highs will push into the upper-80s and it looks like we hang onto this pattern into Thursday.

Rain chances drop Friday and into the weekend with a noticeable beach breeze too. Highs will still manage to hit the upper-80s, typical for this time of the year.

Miami-DadeBrowardfirst alert weather
