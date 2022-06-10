Stormy End of Work Week Continues Into Weekend Across South Florida

South Florida will continue to be dealing with wet weather from storms across the area into the start of the weekend, but some relief could be on its way.

Our Flood Watch has been extended until at least midnight Friday. We can't seem to catch a break as heavy rain continues to pop up each afternoon.

We are looking at the same scenario later on Friday too. Rain chances come in around 70% with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances slowly drift lower this weekend with a 50 percent chance Saturday and a 30 percent chance Sunday. It'll still be warm and humid with highs near 90.

Rain chances drop further next week.