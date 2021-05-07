first alert weather

Stormy Friday Afternoon Across South Florida After Front's Arrival

Feels like temperatures will be sky high again too, topping out in the mid-90s

South Florida got its first dose of showers and storms Thursday evening - but that's only just the beginning after the latest front will bring even more wet weather.

We are still dealing with a warm and muggy air mass, but changes are coming. The front will bring another round of scattered storms to South Florida on Friday afternoon with highs still managing to hit the upper 80s.

Feels like temperatures will be sky high again too, topping out in the mid-90s. If you are heading to the beach or taking the boat out, the earlier the better.

These changes begin to roll in Friday evening and we will be left with a beautiful weekend. Look for slightly lower humidity and highs in the mid-80s Saturday. We will be a touch warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances remain low, about 10-20%.

Winds switch back to the southeast and bring a return to higher humidity and 90s next week.

