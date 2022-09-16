Stormy Friday, Weekend Across South Florida Before Rain Relief Arrives

Like most of the past work week, Friday and the upcoming weekend will be a soggy one across parts of South Florida before some relief from the rain arrives.

We should start off the day Friday with some sunshine and 70s, quickly followed by thunderstorms midday and into the afternoon. More than half of us will see the storms with highs near 90.

Considering the rain we've picked up lately, the already saturated ground could easily yield more flooding into the afternoon. Saturday looks like more of the same, but we are seeing models consistently drying us out a bit for Sunday.

Look for rain chances to come in around 40 percent by the end of the weekend with highs firmly in the low 90s.

We stay "relatively" dry next week with rain chances in the 40 percent range and maybe even a bit of a breeze by the middle of the week.