Stormy Friday, Weekend Across South Florida With Fred's Impact

South Florida is on storm watch starting Friday with the area expecting to see plenty of rainfall and some potential flooding risks thanks to Tropical Depression Fred.

Friday will be the relative calm before the storm with highs near 90. Winds and rain will pick up tonight and into Saturday as Fred makes its approach.

The tropical storm watches across the Keys have been upgraded to tropical storm warnings. In addition, all of South Florida is under a flood watch between now and Sunday.

Tropical storm force winds gusts are possible across the Keys with pretty much all of South Florida seeing heavy rain. We could approach ten inches in spots between now and Sunday. Try to limit travel this weekend if at all possible.

Fred will pull north Sunday, bringing the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds to the west coast of Florida north to the panhandle. We will see more sunshine in South Florida Sunday with a more typical weather pattern returning by early next week.