Stormy Monday Across South Florida Ahead of Next Front's Arrival

South Florida will need to plan indoor activities for most of Monday with storms in the forecast - but the rain will be short lived this week across the area.

After spotty morning showers, look for better chances of afternoon storms. We could see an isolated severe storm too, with possible small hail and gusty winds.

Highs will be in the mid-80s as feels like temperatures push well into the 90s.

A front will push through overnight Monday into early Tuesday and you'll notice the drop in humidity. Temperatures will take a slight hit as well with morning low 70s and afternoon low 80s. We are looking at the same on Wednesday as well.

We will add a little more humidity and slight rain chances to the forecast again later this week as highs drift back into the mid-80s. It'll be gusty out there as well.