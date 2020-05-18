Stormy Monday for South Florida With Arrival of Latest Front

After a wet weekend for much of the time, South Florida will experience much of the same to start the work week thanks to the latest front arriving in the area.

A warm and muggy with scattered storms developing is in the forecast for Monday afternoon with feels-like temperatureswell into the mid-90s. A front will inch a little closer to us on Tuesday, raising our rain chances a bit.

We keep a good chance of rain in the forecast through Wednesday before dropping those chances a bit more later in the week and into the weekend. We stay locked into the upper-80s for temperatures throughout.

As of Monday morning, Tropical Storm Arthur has winds of 45 mph and currently sits south of Morehead City, North Carolina. Impacts include tropical storm force winds, rough surf and rainfall possibly exceeding 5" along the coast. The system will move away from the coast later Monday and Tuesday.