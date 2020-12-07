Temperatures to Drop After Stormy Morning as Latest Front Arrives

South Florida will go from dodging raindrops to grabbing that sweater in the coming days thanks to the latest front making its way through the area.

The area is dealing with isolated flooding and an occasional strong storm early Monday that included a flood advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward.

The active weather is from a front stalled across the region. Two additional fronts well to our north will swing through with the final blow to the cloudy and humid weather coming by early afternoon.

Temperatures will plummet Monday night under clear skies and a north breeze with lows hitting the mid-50s. The coldest temperatures of the week arrive Wednesday morning with the mercury forecast to dip into the 40s for downtown Miami.

Lows will snap back to the 60s by the end of the week. Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday before warming back to the 70s by late week. We will be hard pressed to see any rain after today. Enjoy the next round of cool and dry weather.