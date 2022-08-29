Stormy Start to Work Week Across South Florida Before Skies Clear in Coming Days

South Florida will start the work week by dodging raindrops across most of the area Monday, but the skies could be clearing just in time for the end of the month.

It looks quite unsettled for the first half of the day with more than half of us seeing the rain. It looks like the rain pushes out for the afternoon.

Highs will push into the low 90s if we can sprinkle in some sunshine.

Rain chances dip back to the 30-40% range for the much of the rest of the week with highs remaining in the low 90s. The best chance for rain each morning will come during the first half of the day.