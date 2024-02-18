Stormy Sunday prompts ground stop at Miami International Airport, ground delay at FLL

A stormy Sunday across South Florida has caused travel disruptions at both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

MIA announced a ground stop Sunday evening, in effect until 7:00 p.m.

Meantime, FLL issued a ground delay until 8:59 p.m.

South Florida residents are also reporting power outages and damage following the severe storms passing through the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.