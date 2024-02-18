miami international airport

Stormy Sunday prompts ground stop at Miami International Airport, ground delay at FLL

South Florida residents are also reporting power outages and damage as storms move through the area

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A stormy Sunday across South Florida has caused travel disruptions at both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

MIA announced a ground stop Sunday evening, in effect until 7:00 p.m.

Meantime, FLL issued a ground delay until 8:59 p.m.

South Florida residents are also reporting power outages and damage following the severe storms passing through the area.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

miami international airportSouth FloridaFort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us