Stormy Thursday Across Parts of South Florida Before Drier End to Work Week

South Florida will see one more day of dodging the rain before a drier end to the work week across most of the area.

We continue to stay locked into the same pattern. Expect morning sunshine followed by afternoon storms with warm temperatures. Highs will once again push above 90 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Friday will be warm too with no rain in the forecast. Highs again will top 90.

Showers and scattered storms return for the weekend with the best chances hitting the first half of the day through the early afternoon. Highs will top out around 90.

We look to the tropics early next week. Models are all over the place. The European model, for instance, brings more rain and wind to South Florida early next week. The GFS model brings the system into the central or even western Gulf next week. This would bring far less rain and wind to South Florida.