Stormy Thursday Afternoon Across South Florida Before Drier Weekend

Another day of showers and storms is in the cards for South Florida before some relief from the wet weather arrives this weekend.

We still remain locked into this warm and muggy pattern to kick off your Thursday. The combination of recent rain and light winds will throw some patchy fog our way too. Most of this should burn off shortly after sunrise.

With a front nearby, we expect showers and storms to develop once again with the best chances coming the second half of the day. Highs could still reach the mid-80s. Factor in the humidity and we are talking 90+ in the feels like category.

The front never works through South Florida. In fact, it'll work back north as a warm front and keep us in this very tropical air mass for Friday and Saturday. The exiting front will also take the rain with it, so expect a lot of sunshine both days. It'll remain warm with afternoon mid-80s in the cards.

The weather turns a little busier again on Sunday as the next front enters the region. Sunday afternoon will feature scattered showers and storms, but there is a positive spin. Temperatures will take a slight dip early next week and the humidity will be down as well.

