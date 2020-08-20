Stormy Thursday in South Florida Ahead of Potentially Windy Weekend

South Florida will be dodging raindrops with more storms in the forecast Thursday - but uncertainty is in the forecast for the weekend thanks to potential tropical storm that could come closer to the area.

Deep tropical moisture will once again keep rain chances high on Thursday and you'll notice periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms along with sunny breaks. Highs will touch the low-90s.

Rain chances drop considerably Friday and into the weekend with just a few storms each day. Winds will pick up as we hit the second half of the weekend as our potential tropical system heads closer to our region. Highs will once again touch the low-90s.

If the forecast for our tropical system verifies, look for winds to pick up even more into Monday with much higher rain chances. Forecasts still remain uncertain on the track, so keep it locked on NBC 6 for updates throughout the week and into the weekend.