Stormy Tuesday Across South Florida as Rain Sticks Around for Remainder of Work Week

If you're looking for a break from the summertime wet weather, this week doesn't look like it will be that time as the wet weather is sticking around South Florida for the next few days.

It's another warm and humid start to the day with many locales already above 80 degrees along with feels like numbers above 90. Look for scattered showers and a few storms to bubble up Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon.

Storms should push out across the western suburbs or even everglades by late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s as feels like temps easily eclipse 100.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Winds will turn a little more to the south and remain fairly light as we go late week and into the weekend. In response, our rain chances will rise to about 50-60%. Highs will come in right around average, topping out in the low 90s.