Stormy Tuesday Afternoon With South Florida Reaching Near Record Temperatures

After storms drenched South Florida to start the work week, the area can expect much of the same Tuesday.

The area starts out mostly dry in the morning, but storms will develop yet again after lunch. There is a slight chance that one or two of these storms will be packing gusty winds and heavy rain.

We don't expect quite as much action as Monday, but it's still a good idea to stay aware. It will be hot for sure as highs push 90 degrees with humidity. Wednesday looks like a carbon copy of Tuesday.

Winds shift to the east Thursday and into the weekend. Expect lower rain chances with highs in the upper-80s.