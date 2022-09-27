Stormy Tuesday in South Florida Ahead of Impacts From Hurricane Ian

Though the direct impact of Hurricane Ian will be in the central part of Florida, South Florida will be feeling impacts in the coming days that include major rainfall and the potential for flooding.

South Florida will have varying implications based on location. Sustained tropical storm conditions are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening for the Lower Keys. All of the Keys may experience storm surge while Miami-Dade and Broward counties will have on and off rain bands that could feature tropical storm gusts.

Water will be the biggest problem because of the King Tides. Whatever rain falls will have nowhere to go, so flooding will be the story.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drier air starts slowly moving in Thursday and the weekend looks much drier.