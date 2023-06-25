South Florida

Stormy weather causes massive flight delays, cancelations at South Florida airports

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A series of storms that brought massive rainfall to parts of South Florida on Sunday also caused a large number of delays and cancellations at airports across the area.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, Miami International Airport had 386 delays and 62 cancellations. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 331 delays and 25 cancellations were reported.

Pompano Beach had over three inches of rainfall while Hollywood had over two and a half inches. Allapattah had just under two and a half inches of rainfall.

