Stormy Wednesday Across Parts of South Florida Before Rain Chances Increase

As the month of August comes to an end Wednesday, parts of South Florida will see the chance of storms continue throughout the day.

It's another warm start to the in South Florida with widespread 80s across the board. You can feel the humidity too. The morning commute looks pretty good with just a spotty shower or storm.

Storm chances pick up a little Wednesday afternoon, but coverage will mainly be out across the western suburbs. Look for highs to push into the low 90s with feels like numbers above 100.

The weather pattern looks pretty similar late this week and right into the weekend. Rain chances will top out around 30-40 percent with most of the afternoon storms impacting areas well inland from the coast. Highs will range from around 90 at the coast to the low to mid-90s inland.