first alert weather

Stormy Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Potential Tropical Depression's Arrival

Rain and breezy conditions will pick up through the day on Friday and continue through Saturday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida is going to be quite stormy to end the work week ahead of the possible arrival of the first Atlantic tropical depression of the 2022 season.

We are stuck in this same pattern of isolated morning showers and scattered afternoon showers. Look for localized flooding in spots.

Highs will be near average, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. The forecast for Thursday looks almost exactly the same.

Friday and Saturday is a different story. We are looking at a possible tropical depression or weak tropical storm at best impacting South Florida. Rain and breezy conditions will pick up through the day on Friday and continue through Saturday.

The models are hinting at possible gusts to 40 mph in some spots and rain amounts topping 5". Of course things can change so stay with us as the data continues to pour in.

Sunday looks much improved and hot with low rain chances and highs in the low-90s.

