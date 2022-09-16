Story of Redemption: From South Florida Teen Gang-Banger to Attorney

In a courthouse that has seen so much loss and pain, a story of hope and redemption: a one-time gang member cast into prison for decades sworn in as attorney.

It happened Friday in the same courthouse where 23 years ago Angel Sanchez was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted murder and other crimes.

Sanchez was sworn in as an attorney into the District of Columbia bar.

“I cannot believe it. It's surreal. In fact, I had to ask the bar, sent an email. ‘Is this correct?’ Because I was afraid they made a mistake,” Sanchez said.

NBC 6 first told you about Sanchez in 2016 when he was an honors student and judicial intern.

Sanchez’s rap sheet began when he was just 11 years old and ended when he was 17 when he was sentenced to that 30-year sentence.

With just a ninth-grade education, while working in the prison law library, he found his sentence was illegal. Filing neat hand-written pleadings, he got it reduced to 15 years for armed robbery.

“I was a 19-year-old in prison when I discovered I enjoyed the law. I just wish I had discovered this as a 19-year-old on a college campus, not in a prison complex,” Sanchez said.

After being released in 2011, Sanchez lived in an Orlando homeless shelter while studying at Valencia College where he earned straight A's and stood out - lobbying now-first lady Jill Biden for federal aid to help the homeless get through college.

He eventually graduated with honors. Then, he excelled at the University of Central Florida and the University of Miami law school.

Along the way, he served as legal intern for Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Miguel de la O, who told NBC 6 six years ago, “I will see him standing before me as a lawyer.”

That vision became a reality Friday, swearing in a lawyer who realized a dream of his now-deceased father on what would’ve been his father’s birthday.

“I thought this was a testament to him and more importantly for me to use this law license in ways my dad used his sacrifices and efforts in this country to make someone else’s future brighter,” Sanchez said.

“We hand out a lot of punishment in this courthouse, you don’t get a lot of happy days. Today is a joyous day,” de la O told NBC 6.

In 2016, Sanchez took NBC 6 back to a Little Havana parking lot where this dream might have ended.

“Right here where I was being shot at by some dude,” he said showing a bullet mark left on a wall. “and I think the most frightening thing is … none of this would be true had this bullet not missed."

Sanchez is 40 now, helping prisoners re-enter the free world as a Department of Justice fellow living in Washington where he was accepted into the DC Bar.

In Florida, though, he would need clemency and a restoration of rights from the governor and state cabinet to become an attorney.

It’s something he says he’ll continue to work toward and based on what we’ve seen so far, don’t bet against him.