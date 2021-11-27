Miami International Airport

Stowaway in Landing Gear Lands in Miami on Flight From Guatemala

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A stowaway arrived in the landing gear of American Airlines flight N970NN at Miami International Airport Saturday after traveling from Guatemala.

Video from Only in Dade shows the man sitting on the ground as airport personnel tried to aid him and give him water.

The man survived the trip, a flight of about two hours and thirty minutes, and witnesses said he was unharmed.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue later transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to the Communications Director for Miami International Airport.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

