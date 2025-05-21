Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale placed on lockdown over threat

Police responded to Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale after it was placed on lockdown on Wednesday due to a threat, officials said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed a large law enforcement presence outside the school on Southwest 5th Place.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the school after the resource officer received a threat.

The school was placed on lockdown in an abundance of caution, police said.

Broward County Public Schools officials confirmed the lockdown but gave no other details.

