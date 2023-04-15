Stranded in Flood Waters Seeking Refuge, NBC6 Reporter Shares Experience Covering Historic Storm in Fort Lauderdale

Unprecedented flooding and record-breaking torrential downpours left drivers stranded and seeking safety on Wednesday night in Fort Lauderdale.

NBC6 reporter Ryan Nelson and photojournalist Merrill Sampson found themselves in the midst of the historic flooding while covering the story.

The pair began their night in Fort Lauderdale, reporting on cars stalled helplessly at the intersection of SW 17th Street and SW 1st Ave.

Footage and interviews they gathered on Wednesday were broadcasted Friday night.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Have you seen anything like this before?" Nelson asked a stranded driver on Wednesday.

"Nothing. Nothing like this before," the driver replied.

As conditions at the location worsened, Nelson and Sampson returned to their news vehicle parked on higher ground.

They then contacted NBC6 meteorologist Ryan Phillips to inform him of their experience.

Phillips, in turn, relayed the information to the National Weather Service.

"That information was valuable in helping them continue to alert the public about a situation that was already unfolding rapidly and only going to get worse," Phillips said.

The NBC6 crew left the area, attempting to find safety at a grocery store on State Road 84.

However, the situation rapidly deteriorated as floodwaters rose from inches to several feet high, engulfing everything in their path.

An emergency flash flood warning was issued, followed by a tornado warning urging residents to seek immediate shelter.

During their search for shelter, a compassionate neighbor, Kelly Collins, offered the crew refuge from the storm.

"My daughter was sitting in the window watching and she said, 'Mom, there's somebody outside.' I was like, 'Who's outside?'" Collins recalled. "I couldn't believe it – they were outside, and the water was getting deeper."

They stayed in Collins' flooding home for several hours.

"I'm a good-hearted person. I don't want to see anybody struggling. We all live in the same neighborhood. If you don't have each other's back, what do you do?" Collins said.

Around 2 a.m., a Broward County Fire Rescue boat gave the NBC6 crew a ride.

As rescuers surveyed the aftermath, they passed the crew's submerged news vehicle and numerous other stranded vehicles, including an off-road Jeep, a tow truck, and a Sprinter van.

Also on the rescue boat was Avalon Conley, an Air Force veteran and retired nursing professional from Florida.

"Shocking, traumatic disbelief. Scared to death," Conley described his feelings.

Avalon, who is blind, called 911 after his home started flooding.

The Red Cross eventually assisted him after the boat brought him to safety at the Winn-Dixie, and he has been in a shelter since the incident.

"This isn't even hurricane season. So, you already know. My mind is thinking about what's going to happen in hurricane season if I'm there," Conley said.

The historic rain event, which took place before hurricane season, served as a stark reminder of the importance of staying prepared.

Red Cross spokesperson Tiffany Gonzalez emphasized the need for residents to have a plan.

"This is why we keep telling people it's so important to have a plan, build a kit, and stay informed," Gonzalez said. "Especially when we get into this, quote-unquote, 'disaster season' when the weather starts to change down here in South Florida."