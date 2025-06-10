A deadly, seemingly random crime in Miami's affluent Brickell neighborhood was shrouded in mystery until Tuesday, when police revealed new details about what happened to the teenage victim and the man accused of stabbing him to death.

Here's what you need to know.

What happened?

A 17-year-old was found stabbed to death shortly after 2 a.m. on June 8 on the 34th floor at the Icon Brickell at 485 Brickell Avenue, which also houses the W Hotel, Miami Police officials said.

After the teen's body was found, police said a suspect in his killing was found dead.

Who was the victim in the Brickell stabbing?

The teenager killed at the Icon Brickell was identified late Monday as 17-year-old Dominic Ferrell. Miami police had initially identified him as an adult man.

Ferrell was living in a rental unit in the building with at least one other person, a witness, and did not know the suspect.

Who was the suspect in the Brickell stabbing?

Police said the suspect in Ferrell's killing was 26-year-old Kyrill R. Kehl. He did not know the victim.

Authorities said he had a history of mental health issues was visiting Miami from Arizona, but it was not clear if he was staying at the Icon Brickell.

How did the suspect get into the victim's unit?

Miami Police said surveillance footage shows Kehl following a group of residents into a secured lobby elevator in the building at 485 Brickell Avenue without a key fob.

Once inside, Kehl was seen trying to open several unit doors before arriving at the victim’s apartment, which police said was unlocked. He entered without using force.

Did the victim and suspect know each other?

No. Miami Police said the victim and suspect had no prior interactions and were unknown to each other. Kehl did not know the witness either.

Was there a motive for the fatal stabbing?

"There was no party going on. It was not a large group," said Officer Mike Vega with the Miami Police Department. "It seems like whoever did this just went into that apartment."

Toxicology results are pending to determine whether Kehl was under the influence of any substances at the time of the crime.

What happened after the deadly stabbing?

The suspect was seen running out of the unit moments after he stabbed the teen to death. Police recovered several knives at the scene, although it's unclear where Kehl obtained them.

Surveillance cameras captured Kehl fleeing the building and entering a nearby construction site across Brickell Avenue. Later that day, he was found dead at the site.

The incident set off a massive police response as SWAT and officers swarmed the area.

How did the suspect in the Brickell stabbing die?

Investigators believe Kehl fell from an upper floor of a building that was under construction, but it's still unclear whether it was accidental or intentional.

Were there any witnesses?

Yes. A witness who lived with the teen in the 34th floor rental unit found the gruesome aftermath and ran out of the unit to call for help.

How have loved ones responded to the brutal stabbing?

On Tuesday, the victim’s mother told NBC6 she "had nothing to say" about the incident, and thanked reporters for understanding during this tragic time for the family.

How have Brickell or building residents responded to the killing?

"I'm across the street from where this happened. I’ve just never seen that many police, and police cars, and SWAT teams ever," said Rick Colangelo. "They had everything blocked off, there must've have been 30 to 50 police cars in the area. I've been here for five years, and I’ve never seen anything like this."

Residents say the attack is the latest in a series of disturbing incidents shaking the Brickell community.

"People are concerned with safety,” said Christian Tang, owner of the Brickell & Downtown Miami Community Group. “They feel uneasy with what’s going on around the community in recent incidents in the last two, three, four months.”

Tang referenced an attempted rape reported just last month at another apartment complex only blocks away. He and other residents are now demanding more security and transparency from building management across the neighborhood.

What did the management of the Icon Brickell say about the stabbing?

NBC6 has reached out to Icon Brickell management. We have yet to hear back.