‘Stranger Things' Immersive Pop-Up Experience Coming to Aventura Mall

'Stranger Things' fans are in for a treat just in time for Halloween with a new immersive pop-up experience of the fan-favorite Netflix show in Aventura.

"We work very closely with show creators to bring live experiences to life," said Isis Arias, representative of Netflix's Live Experience Team. "And this was our first endeavor of how do we bring these experiences to fans."

In addition to binge-watching the popular Netflix show, fans can now visit Aventura Mall starting Wednesday, October 26th for a limited time pop-up store immersing visitors in a 'Stranger Things' adventure.

You can play nostalgic video games at The Palace Arcade for free and can try to beat the last high score.

"All of the video games you can play and my favorite is Ms. Pacman, but Centipede is also a fan favorite," said Arias. "So you really step into the world here and it really feels like you're going up against Mad Max."

But that's not all. Upon first entrance, you step inside the Byers living room -- set up just like the show down to the smallest detail.

"We even have our Christmas lights up that spell RUN," said Arias.

From demogorgons, to shopping for souvenirs at Starcourt Mall, and listening to fun 80s music, the exhibit is not your average store, but a chance for people of all ages, to be immersed in the story of 'Stranger Things.'

"Everything is set up for people to take pictures. It's all so Instagrammable," said Arias.

If you want to be transported back to the 80s, go to Hawkins High School, wear some Rink-O-Mania merchandise, or buy other 'Stranger Things' themed souvenirs, you can get your free tickets, here.

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walk-ins are also free and welcome. The exhibit will be available for a limited time into the New Year.