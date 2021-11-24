Stray Bullet Grazes Sleeping Man in Lauderhill Shooting

Police responded to reports of a shooting near a residence in Lauderhill on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of NW 14th Place and NW 32nd Avenue.

According to the Lauderhill Police Department, it does not appear that anyone was struck at the initial scene. However, an adult man several houses down was grazed by a stray bullet while sleeping.

The man was transported to an area hospital, treated and released.

The reason for the shooting is not yet known.

This investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.