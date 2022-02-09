Stray Bullet Narrowly Misses Sleeping Woman in Tamarac Condo

A woman was nearly struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in her Tamarac condo and now authorities are searching for whoever fired the shot.

Caryn Filkoff was asleep Sunday when a bullet whizzed above her head in her condo in the 8100 block of West McNab Road.

The 69-year-old said she heard the shot but didn't think to call 911 so she went back to bed.

"I didn’t hear any screaming. I didn’t think it had anything to do with me and so I grabbed her and went back to bed," Filkoff said.

It wasn't until she woke up and found her unit damaged by bullet holes that she realized what had happened.

"The bullet went through there," she said. "It went through the closet, out the closet, through the bathroom and out of the bathroom."

The bullet eventually came to a stop in the kitchen after hitting the fridge.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received multiple shots fired calls near the 7900 block of Lagos De Campo Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., but no inuries were reported.

Officials are still trying to determine where the bullet came from.

Filkoff said she has no plans to move out of the area.

"I don’t love my condo any less since this happened," she said.