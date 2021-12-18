Streak of Warm, Humid Weather Continues in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low Saturday

December’s warm and humid weather will continue through the weekend with Saturday’s rain chances at 20% and Sunday’s rain chances at 40%.

Both days will have highs in the lower to mid-80s with feels-like temperatures in the lower 90s.

With a strong on-shore breeze, dangerous rip currents are expected at the beach today.

A cold front arrives on Tuesday with our best chance of shower and storms followed by beautiful weather Wednesday & Thursday…lots of sun, lower humidity, cooler afternoon highs in the mid-70s and some chilly morning lows by Thursday in the 50s area-wide.

Christmas Eve should be gorgeous, although humidity creeps back up just a bit.

Christmas day looks nice, but definitely back to a warmer and more humid feel, unlike last year which was the coldest Christmas afternoon since 1989.